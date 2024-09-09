ARTICLE
9 September 2024

Sustainable Food Packaging Barrier Coatings

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
Sustainable packaging is a hot topic. Sustainable alternatives to conventional plastic packaging exist, and generally consist of biodegradable materials which are either derived from renewable natural sources...
United Kingdom Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Yann Robin
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Sustainable packaging is a hot topic. Sustainable alternatives to conventional plastic packaging exist, and generally consist of biodegradable materials which are either derived from renewable natural sources, such as polysaccharides (e.g., starch, cellulose, chitosan, and alginate) or proteins (e.g., gelatin), or made from natural sugar derivatives (e.g. polylactic acid).
Despite many advantages, some of these materials do not meet certain standards required in food packaging, such as liquid and gas barrier properties. Typically, barrier coatings are used to provide the required barrier properties. However, the use of plastic-based materials as conventional barrier coatings can compromise the advantages of using a sustainable core material. The same is true of plastic coatings on pulp-based materials such as carboard and paper, which can sometimes even prevent recycling.
It is therefore encouraging to read that new materials are emerging as sustainable barrier coatings for applications in packaging.
Polyelectrolytes are macromolecules that contain a large number of charged functional groups. Polyelectrolyte complexes (PECs) can be formed spontaneously through blending oppositely charged polyelectrolytes where the ionic attraction is the major driving force. Rather than relying on chemical irreversible crosslinking in conventional plastics, PECs are formed by reversible ionic associations without introducing crosslinkers, which can help meet needs of food and biomedical applications. PECs fabricated with polysaccharides are termed polysaccharide polyelectrolyte complexes (PPCs).
This article focuses on PPCs made from carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) and chitosan (CS), which when applied to porous paperboard substrates paperboard using a particular manufacturing process, were found to exhibit outstanding barrier performance.

A single-step process via ball milling can produce high-solid content PPC solutions useful for creating bio-based coatings with excellent barrier performance

uk.search.yahoo.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Yann Robin
Yann Robin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More