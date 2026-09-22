UK Retail Finance Horizon Scanner - August 2026

Explore the latest regulatory developments, market trends, and legal updates shaping the finance sector. This horizon scanner provides essential insights for financial institutions navigating an evolving compliance landscape and emerging business challenges.

As a global top 10 law practice, Eversheds Sutherland provides legal advice and solutions to an international client base which includes some of the world’s largest multinationals.

In the latest edition of our UK Retail Finance Horizon Scanning report, we highlight recent industry updates and developments emerging in the following areas:

In the latest edition of our UK Retail Finance Horizon Scanning report, Eversheds Sutherland highlights recent industry updates and upcoming developments affecting the retail finance and mortgages sectors, including:

Conduct: Financial Ombudsman Service reforms designed to create a more efficient, consistent and predictable consumer redress framework

Consumer Credit: Financial Conduct Authority findings on firms’ readiness to implement the motor finance consumer redress scheme, alongside wider credit market reforms

Mortgages: growing regulatory focus on physical climate risks and how they could affect insurance availability, property values and mortgage lending

Innovation: the launch of the Financial Conduct Authority Handbook application programming interface, supporting automated regulatory monitoring and compliance

Consumer Duty: developments relating to financial inclusion, vulnerable customers and access to appropriate financial products and services

The report also covers upcoming changes relating to non-financial misconduct, mortgage market reform, artificial intelligence governance and consumer credit financial promotions.

Download the full report

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