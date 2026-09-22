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22 September 2026

UK Retail Finance Horizon Scanner - August 2026

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Eversheds Sutherland

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As a global top 10 law practice, Eversheds Sutherland provides legal advice and solutions to an international client base which includes some of the world’s largest multinationals.
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Explore the latest regulatory developments, market trends, and legal updates shaping the finance sector. This horizon scanner provides essential insights for financial institutions navigating an evolving compliance landscape and emerging business challenges.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Naomi Seward and Rachael Browning

In the latest edition of our UK Retail Finance Horizon Scanning report, we highlight recent industry updates and developments emerging in the following areas:

In the latest edition of our UK Retail Finance Horizon Scanning report, Eversheds Sutherland highlights recent industry updates and upcoming developments affecting the retail finance and mortgages sectors, including:

  • Conduct: Financial Ombudsman Service reforms designed to create a more efficient, consistent and predictable consumer redress framework
  • Consumer Credit: Financial Conduct Authority findings on firms’ readiness to implement the motor finance consumer redress scheme, alongside wider credit market reforms
  • Mortgages: growing regulatory focus on physical climate risks and how they could affect insurance availability, property values and mortgage lending
  • Innovation: the launch of the Financial Conduct Authority Handbook application programming interface, supporting automated regulatory monitoring and compliance
  • Consumer Duty: developments relating to financial inclusion, vulnerable customers and access to appropriate financial products and services

The report also covers upcoming changes relating to non-financial misconduct, mortgage market reform, artificial intelligence governance and consumer credit financial promotions.

Download the full report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Naomi Seward
Naomi Seward
Photo of Rachael Browning
Rachael Browning
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