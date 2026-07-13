FinTech Global FS Regulatory Round-Up - W/e 3 July 2026

UK

FCA research: Description of the UK cryptoasset market

The FCA has published a research paper on the structure and development of cryptoasset markets, both globally and in the UK. The paper provides an overview of how these markets operate, including the types of cryptoassets available, the roles of key market participants, and the ways in which retail and institutional consumers interact with these products. It also describes the economic characteristics of cryptoassets, including factors which impact their pricing, their use cases, and implications for consumers and the wider financial system.

Among the key findings, the paper notes that cryptoassets are currently primarily used as investment products rather than as a means of payment, with retail demand predominantly driven by expectations of financial return. [3 Jul 2026] #Crypto #DigitalAsset

HM Treasury: PVDC publishes update on roles and responsibilities in future retail payments ecosystem

HM Treasury has published an update from the Payments Vision Delivery Committee (PVDC), setting out the proposed allocation of roles and responsibilities in the future retail payments ecosystem. The publication is intended to provide further context to the recent consultation by the Retail Payments Infrastructure Board (RPIB) on the design of the future retail payments infrastructure

The update covers issues such as how the commercial model for the infrastructure should work and how the new infrastructure can support consumer protection and the fight against financial crime.

The PVDC is chaired by HM Treasury and brings together the FCA, the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) and the Bank of England (BoE). [2 Jul 2026] #Payments

FCA: Change in control for cryptoasset firms – beneficial owners

The FCA has published information for firms and individuals seeking to acquire an FCA-registered cryptoasset firm, particularly in relation to whether a beneficial owner exists in the proposed controller chain. Where a beneficial owner is present, the FCA will assess suitability based on the ‘fit and proper’ test under regulation 58A of the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017. Where there is no beneficial owner in the controller chain, the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA) thresholds and assessment criteria apply. [1 Jul 2026] #Crypto #DigitalAsset

PSR: Independent report on APP reimbursement policy

The PSR has published the findings of an independent review by Frontier Economics of two key policies of the PSR on authorised push payment (APP) scams: the reimbursement requirement and the publication of APP fraud performance data.

The review found that the policies, particularly the reimbursement requirement, have delivered short-term benefits that outweigh their costs, contributing to a significant reduction in APP fraud and stronger consumer protection. However, it also noted that outcomes still vary across payment service providers (PSPs), some fraud may have moved outside the scope of the reimbursement requirement, and the longer-term market effects remain uncertain.

To address inconsistent implementation, the PSR will consult before the end of 2026 on proposals to promote more consistent application of the policy. The PSR also confirmed that it will publish data at the end of the year identifying which platforms are used by fraudsters to target victims. [1 Jul 2026] #Payments #APPFraud

FCA finalises UK cryptoasset regime

The FCA has published five policy statements ( PS26/9 , PS26/10 , PS26/11 , PS26/12 and PS26/13 )alongside related final guidance, setting out its regulatory regime for cryptoasset activities in the UK. The regime brings trading, custody, intermediation, stablecoin issuance, staking and related activities within the FCA's regulatory perimeter for the first time, setting rules for firms across the full range of regulated cryptoasset activities.

The regulator encourages firms to prepare now and use its pre-application support meetings, available from July 2026. Firms may apply for authorisation between 30 September 2026 and 28 February 2027, ahead of the new regime taking effect on 25 October 2027. All in-scope firms must meet financial resilience requirements including capital and stress testing. The FCA is also introducing new market integrity rules covering areas such as insider trading and market manipulation.

The FCA will publish a further policy statement in September 2026 setting out how the regulatory perimeter applies to cryptoasset activities. Later in 2026, it will also consult on guidance for decentralised finance (DeFi) and operational resilience for firms using distributed ledger technology (DLT).

Alongside the policy statements, the FCA and the BoE have jointly published an approach paper setting out how they, and where relevant other authorities, will work together to regulate systemic stablecoin issuers in the UK. The document explains how responsibilities will be split between the authorities, and how UK stablecoin issuers may move from FCA supervision to joint regulation once recognised as systemic by HM Treasury.

Transition from FCA-only supervision to joint regulation is expected to take 12 to 36 months following HM Treasury’s recognition of systemic status. The regulators will consult later in 2026 on how FCA rules will apply when a stablecoin issuer is recognised as systemic by HM Treasury. [30 Jun 2026] #Crypto #DigitalAsset #Stablecoin #DLT

DRCF launches two-phase call for input on consumers and AI risks

The Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum (DRCF) has published a two-phase call for input as part of its ‘Consumer interest and AI’ project, which aims to gather insights and research from stakeholders on consumer approaches to risks of generative and agentic AI.

Phase 1 seeks views from industry, academia, civil society and consumers on consumer attitudes to the risks of generative and agentic AI adoption, including questions on: risk tolerance; transparency and AI literacy; meaningful consent; quality of AI services; and accountability when AI causes harm. Phase 2, aimed primarily at academics and research-oriented respondents, seeks views on the tools, frameworks and regulatory mechanisms available to policymakers, regulators, industry and consumers to manage AI risks effectively.

Responses are due by 3 July 2026 for Phase 1, and by 2 September 2026 for Phase 2.

The DRCF was established in 2020; it brings together four UK regulators with responsibilities for digital regulation – the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the FCA, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and Ofcom. [30 Jun 2026] #AI