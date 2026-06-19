AI In Financial Services: A “strategic Inflection Point”?

Regulators across the world continue to articulate their view of the opportunities and challenges that emerge from technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI).

On June 10, 2026, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the U.K.'s leading financial regulator, published its first report dedicated to technological developments in the financial services sector.

Emerging Technology Horizon Scan

The report, 'Emerging Technology Horizon Scan', explores how emerging technologies could transform financial services and how such a transformation impacts consumers, firms, and markets. Through its horizon scanning work, the FCA hopes to anticipate the outcomes of technological change and develop insights on what this means for the industry for it as a regulator.

The report notes that “AI is swiftly evolving into a major economic, geopolitical and societal force” and that “public debate about AI often moves faster than evidence of impact.”

It is clear that AI can deliver real opportunities for consumers, firms, markets and regulators. For example, AI-driven customer engagement and agentic payment systems are more and more evident. It is also clear that as digital environments become more complex, so too do the risks.

Key findings

Programmable finance: while traditional banking rails and payment systems are still at the core of the so-called 'plumbing' of the global financial system, technological innovation in the form of distributed ledger technologies, tokenization, Central Bank Digital Currencies, stablecoins and smart contracts, is rewiring the system.

Market abuse: Contemporary systems may not detect novel forms of market manipulation that arise from the unintended behaviours of autonomous multi-agent systems (MAS). In such a scenario it is conceivable that a MAS may commit insider trading, collusion, spoofing or pump and dump strategies.

Personalised intelligence: A range of tools such as AI agents, 'digital twins', and edge computing may help consumers budget, save and make financial choices. While this may give consumers the ability to manage their finances, it also raises questions around autonomy, digital exclusion and consumer detriment.

Synthetic crime: The boundary between synthetic media and real content is becoming harder to identify. In addition to potentially manipulating what people see and hear (for example, through audio and video deepfakes), it may manipulate people's ability to distinguish fact from fiction. This could expose consumers and firms to new forms of financial crime.

Risk vs opportunity

Risk, of course, is inherent in the financial system—what matters is how it is identified, mitigated and managed. It is telling that the FCA's report does not conclude with a litany of warnings about the downside of emerging technologies such as AI. Rather it closes with a focus on the opportunities that flow from this given the U.K.'s existing status as a global financial hub with an established legal and regulatory system and a prosperous fintech sector: “this may therefore represent a strategic inflection point: an opportunity to build on these foundations and harness the evolving technological landscape to unlock new sources of growth for U.K. markets, firms and consumers.”

Only time will tell.

What does this mean for firms?

In the meantime, firms that are considering AI use cases should become familiar with the FCA's dedicated AI webpage. Firms that have already deployed AI must have systems and controls, and policies and procedures to support its safe deployment.

In particular, they should take into account the existing regulatory frameworks, including: