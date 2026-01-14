ARTICLE
14 January 2026

Ahead Of The Curve: Regulatory Update For Retail, Wealth And Private Banks In The UK

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Tamara Cizeika,Jean Price,Louise Bralsford
+1 Authors
In this webinar, we provided an industry update on the retail and wealth sector, looking at the FCA "landmark package" issued on December 8, 2025, to boost a "UK investment culture".

This includes CP25/36 on client categorization (retail to professional) and conflicts, DP25/3 on expanding consumer access to investments, PS25/20 on consumer composite investments, and the FCA statement on co-manufacturing and product governance.

In this webinar, our experts also discussed how AI is affecting the sector, and commercial trends in the sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

