Listing Regime – FCA Turnaround Times Over Christmas And New Year

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published details of its turnaround times over Christmas and New Year, as its timeframes for reviewing documents and giving guidance, as well as the process for listing applications, will be different during that period.

When calculating response times for documents and guidance requests, the FCA will not include any of the days from Monday 22 December 2025 to Friday 2 January 2026 (inclusive). The announcement indicates when parties can expect a response from the FCA.

Advisers are encouraged to contact the FCA early about any time-critical matters, including approvals and admissions.

