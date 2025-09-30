ARTICLE
30 September 2025

Listing Regime – FCA Turnaround Times Over Christmas And New Year

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Heidi Gallagher,Sarah Ries-Coward,Robert Moore
+1 Authors
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published details of its turnaround times over Christmas and New Year, as its timeframes for reviewing documents and giving guidance, as well as the process for listing applications, will be different during that period.

When calculating response times for documents and guidance requests, the FCA will not include any of the days from Monday 22 December 2025 to Friday 2 January 2026 (inclusive). The announcement indicates when parties can expect a response from the FCA.

Advisers are encouraged to contact the FCA early about any time-critical matters, including approvals and admissions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Heidi Gallagher
Heidi Gallagher
Photo of Sarah Ries-Coward
Sarah Ries-Coward
Photo of Antonia Kirkby
Antonia Kirkby
Photo of Robert Moore
Robert Moore
