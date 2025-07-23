ARTICLE
23 July 2025

Policy In Practice: Labour And Financial Services – One Year On (Podcast)

United Kingdom Finance and Banking
David Gauke,Alexandra Green, and Michael Sholem

In the latest episode of our Policy in practice podcast, Head of Public Policy David Gauke is joined by Financial Services Regulation Partners, Alexandra Green and Michael Sholem to reflect on the Labour government's approach to financial services, just over a year since taking office.

1654072a.jpg

They cover:

  • the Treasury's focus on growth and the FCA's response to its revised remit;
  • proposed reforms to redress, retail advice and the Consumer Duty;
  • anticipated Mansion House announcements, particularly on overseas market access and senior manager approvals; and
  • developments in capital markets, regulatory reporting and bank ring-fencing.

They highlight that while financial services remain central to the government's economic strategy, the pace and scope of reform are still evolving. Uncertainty around implementation and risk appetite may affect the longer-term impact of the growth agenda.

