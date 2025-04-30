Remote Access Scams - How To Protect Yourself And Seek Legal Compensation

In today's era of global digitalisation, online scams have reached alarming levels of sophistication, with serious economic, psychological, and emotional consequences for victims. In particular, scams involving platforms that allow remote access to devices – such as AnyDesk, TeamViewer, LogMeIn, GoToMyPC, and Chrome Remote Desktop – are becoming increasingly common. Although these technologies were originally developed for legitimate and professional purposes, they are now being exploited by cybercriminals to take control of victims' devices and consequently, their finances.

Vito Anello, a senior associate, commented "cyberfraud has a significant impact on victims, not only due to the financial losses but often there is long term impairment to their credit rating making it difficult to obtain a mortgage or any other loan. Identity theft can have serious repercussions in a number of aspects of their lives." Vito further commented "Also, the emotional consequences can be devastating, leading to stress and anxiety and an erosion of trust."

How the Cyber Criminals Operate - The Dynamics of Scams

The modus operandi of these fraudsters is both simple and deceptive. It usually begins with a telephone call, an email, or a social media message from an individual posing as a financial adviser, IT technician, or, in cases of romance scams, a person establishing an emotional relationship with the victim. Frequently the fraudsters pretend to represent trusted institutions such as banks or public authorities, they use official logos and spoofed phone numbers to gain the victim's trust.

Once trust is established, they persuade the victim to install remote access software under the pretext of "resolving an issue," "verifying irregularities," or "assisting with an investment." When access is granted, the scammers take full control of the device and operate freely.

The most common fraudulent activities include:

Transferring funds from the victim's bank account to untraceable foreign accounts.





Purchasing cryptocurrencies using digital wallets opened in the victim's name.





Saving sensitive data, banking credentials, and confidential documents for future use (e.g., identity theft, repeated scams).





Manipulating the victim's online banking account to create false reports and encourage further deposits with promises of huge returns.

