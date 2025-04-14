ARTICLE
14 April 2025

FCA Confirms It Will Not Be Creating New Rules On Sustainability-related Governance, Incentives, And Competence

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
In early 2023, the FCA released a discussion paper seeking to encourage industry-wide dialogue on financial services firms' sustainability-related governance, incentives, and competence.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Aidan Lawes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In early 2023, the FCA released a discussion paper seeking to encourage industry-wide dialogue on financial services firms' sustainability-related governance, incentives, and competence. This was part of the FCA's broad commitment to supporting the role of the financial sector in enabling an economy‑wide transition to net-zero, and to a sustainable future more broadly.

In the discussion paper, the FCA mooted a number of potential new rules in this area, including proposing a requirement to have a board-level "sustainability champion". While the industry broadly seems to have supported the aims of what the FCA was trying to achieve, the feedback was that it would not be appropriate to have additional mandatory rules to underpin matters that will vary from firm-to-firm.

Accordingly - and perhaps also in light of (1) the more general trend moving away from ESG rules, and (2) the FCA's desire to reduce the regulatory burden on firms rather than impose new rules - the FCA has now confirmed that it will not be creating new rules in this space.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Aidan Lawes
Aidan Lawes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More