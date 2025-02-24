Sustainability Exchange Podcast

Simon meets with James Alexander, Chief Executive of The UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF) and Sarah-Jane Denton, Director of our Operational Risk & Environment team to evaluate the need, benefits, and practicality of implementing a UK-specific green taxonomy versus adopting the current EU framework.

Addressing challenges for private markets

A series of dynamic conversations hosted by Simon Witney, sustainable finance specialist, joined by two expert guests.

Simon poses a different question in each short episode, designed to help alternative asset managers navigate topical sustainability challenges over the months ahead.

From Article 8 to ESG-linked carried interest, tune in to real-world perspectives below.

Episode 1: Green Taxonomy

The episode ends with a one-sentence answer from each expert guest to... does the UK need a green taxonomy?

Coming up:

Episode 2: Should the carried interest in my next fund be linked to sustainability outcomes?

Episode 3: Should my next fund be an Article 8 fund?

Episode 4: What should a European firm say to its US investors about ESG?

Episode 5: Does sustainability regulation actually make any difference?

