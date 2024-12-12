ARTICLE
12 December 2024

Essential Corporate News – Week Ending 6 December 2024

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong logo

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets.

Explore Firm Details
The FCA's CP24/2, Part 2 consultation revises its controversial "name and shame" enforcement proposals, incorporating feedback and offering clearer decision-making guidelines. Additionally, PMB 52 emphasizes timely disclosure of inside information and issuer compliance
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Raj Karia and Jo Chattle

FCA: New consultation on publicising enforcement investigations launched

On 28 November 2024, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published CP24/2, Part 2 in relation to its controversial 'name and shame' proposals, having trailed this in oral evidence before the House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee earlier in November.

In the paper, the CP24/2 proposals have been re-drafted with a view to addressing the concerns raised about the original proposals (see our March 2024 briefing here) and to give more clarity on how they would work in practice. The FCA also provides more data and case studies explaining how it could make announcement decisions. Further information is in our briefing here.

FCA: Primary Market Bulletin 52

We have previously reported on PMB 52 (see here), but have now prepared a more detailed briefing on it which includes some of the key takeaways for issuers and their boards: Inside Information: It could be sooner than you think.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Raj Karia
Raj Karia
Photo of Jo Chattle
Jo Chattle
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More