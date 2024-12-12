Essential Corporate News – Week Ending 6 December 2024

FCA: New consultation on publicising enforcement investigations launched

On 28 November 2024, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published CP24/2, Part 2 in relation to its controversial 'name and shame' proposals, having trailed this in oral evidence before the House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee earlier in November.

In the paper, the CP24/2 proposals have been re-drafted with a view to addressing the concerns raised about the original proposals (see our March 2024 briefing here) and to give more clarity on how they would work in practice. The FCA also provides more data and case studies explaining how it could make announcement decisions. Further information is in our briefing here.

FCA: Primary Market Bulletin 52

We have previously reported on PMB 52 (see here), but have now prepared a more detailed briefing on it which includes some of the key takeaways for issuers and their boards: Inside Information: It could be sooner than you think.

