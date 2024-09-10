ARTICLE
10 September 2024

White Paper: Beyond Tomorrow In The Capital Markets

Introduction

Technological advances are indisputably reshaping how firms in the capital markets operate, however, as the reliance on technology grows, so does the impact of glitches and outages when they occur. The CrowdStrike global outage, for example, caused an estimated $1.15BN and $140M in financial losses for the banking and financial sectors respectively. The capital markets are no strangers to outages and recent outages have exposed the fragility of technical infrastructure and underscored a need for better operational resilience across the capital markets. It also reiterates the importance of preparing for the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

