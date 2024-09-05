Monthly Regulatory Newsletter – August 2024

Our August 2024 Monthly Newsletter is out, covering notable regulatory news and activities that took place last month in the UK, the EU and the US.

This month we cover the following:

UK:

"Re-bundling" of research and execution services permissible from 1 August 2024

Asset manager to pay €250 million to investors following FCA investigation

The FCA's "PEP talk": firms called on to improve their treatment of Politically Exposed Persons

Strengthening the financial gateway: criminal background checks for controllers

Implementing the Overseas Funds Regime

Review of FCA requirements following introduction of the Consumer Duty

FCA fee rate movement 2024/25

FCA authorisations operating service metrics

Financial promotions quarterly data

Consultation on Derivatives Trading Obligation

UK EMIR reporting questions and answers

EU:

ESMA's 2024 report on Suspicious Transaction and Order Reports

ESMA's recent newsletters

ESMA consults on firms' order execution policies under MiFID II

ESMA consults on Liquidity Management Tools for funds

US:

The Supreme Court undercuts the SEC

NFA Membership Questionnaire Requirements become effective October 15, 2024

Federal Court halts Department of Labor's Fiduciary Rule

SEC fines investment adviser $1.8 million for mishandling Material Non-public Information

Investment adviser fined $6 million for failing to disclose conflicts and seek Best Execution

SEC fines transfer agent $850,000 for failing to prevent cyber intrusions

SEC fines Charles Icahn and his firm for failing to disclose conflict of interests

SEC charges short seller and firm for publishing false stock trading recommendations

26 firms are fined more than $470 million for off-channel communications

CFTC secures $12.7 billion judgement against FTX and Alameda Research

NFA bars three CPOs and four NFA members

NFA suspends and fines CTA and its associated person for frontrunning

Key upcoming dates and deadlines

Click below to view and download our August 2024 Newsletter:

August 2024 Monthly Regulatory Newsletter

