Monthly Regulatory Newsletter – August 2024

Our August 2024 Monthly Newsletter is out, covering notable regulatory news and activities that took place last month in the UK, the EU and the US.
This month we cover the following:
UK:
- "Re-bundling" of research and execution services permissible from 1 August 2024
- Asset manager to pay €250 million to investors following FCA investigation
- The FCA's "PEP talk": firms called on to improve their treatment of Politically Exposed Persons
- Strengthening the financial gateway: criminal background checks for controllers
- Implementing the Overseas Funds Regime
- Review of FCA requirements following introduction of the Consumer Duty
- FCA fee rate movement 2024/25
- FCA authorisations operating service metrics
- Financial promotions quarterly data
- Consultation on Derivatives Trading Obligation
- UK EMIR reporting questions and answers
EU:
- ESMA's 2024 report on Suspicious Transaction and Order Reports
- ESMA's recent newsletters
- ESMA consults on firms' order execution policies under MiFID II
- ESMA consults on Liquidity Management Tools for funds
US:
- The Supreme Court undercuts the SEC
- NFA Membership Questionnaire Requirements become effective October 15, 2024
- Federal Court halts Department of Labor's Fiduciary Rule
- SEC fines investment adviser $1.8 million for mishandling Material Non-public Information
- Investment adviser fined $6 million for failing to disclose conflicts and seek Best Execution
- SEC fines transfer agent $850,000 for failing to prevent cyber intrusions
- SEC fines Charles Icahn and his firm for failing to disclose conflict of interests
- SEC charges short seller and firm for publishing false stock trading recommendations
- 26 firms are fined more than $470 million for off-channel communications
- CFTC secures $12.7 billion judgement against FTX and Alameda Research
- NFA bars three CPOs and four NFA members
- NFA suspends and fines CTA and its associated person for frontrunning
- Key upcoming dates and deadlines
Click below to view and download our August 2024 Newsletter:
August 2024 Monthly Regulatory Newsletter
