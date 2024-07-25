Episode 7: AI Insights – Intersections With The Financial Services Sector (Podcast)

It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
In this podcast episode, legal experts discuss the use of AI in the financial sector, highlighting key regulatory considerations for firms. Topics include the FCA and Bank of England's strategic approach to AI, and the EU AI Act.
Welcome to the seventh episode in our series of podcasts
exploring the key legal issues relating to the development and use
of artificial intelligence.
In this episode, Partners James Longster from our
Technology & Commercial Transactions team and Samuel Brewer from our
Financial Services & Markets team explore how AI is being used
in the financial sector, the key financial services regulatory
considerations for firms, and some practical regulatory points that
firms using AI should be addressing now.
