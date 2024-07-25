ARTICLE
25 July 2024

Episode 7: AI Insights – Intersections With The Financial Services Sector (Podcast)

Travers Smith LLP

In this podcast episode, legal experts discuss the use of AI in the financial sector, highlighting key regulatory considerations for firms. Topics include the FCA and Bank of England's strategic approach to AI, and the EU AI Act.
UK Finance and Banking
Welcome to the seventh episode in our series of podcasts exploring the key legal issues relating to the development and use of artificial intelligence.

In this episode, Partners James Longster from our Technology & Commercial Transactions team and Samuel Brewer from our Financial Services & Markets team explore how AI is being used in the financial sector, the key financial services regulatory considerations for firms, and some practical regulatory points that firms using AI should be addressing now.

For more information on some of the topics discussed in this episode, see our briefings on:

Listen below:

Authors
Photo of Samuel Brewer
Samuel Brewer
Photo of James Longster
James Longster
