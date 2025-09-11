Welcome To The Collective Quarterly - Issue 07

In a world shaped by global politics, rapid technological change, and shifting regulatory landscapes, businesses are navigating more complexity than ever.

In a world shaped by global politics, rapid technological change, and shifting regulatory landscapes, businesses are navigating more complexity than ever. This issue explores how innovation, law, and policy are evolving and colliding across borders and industries.

We start in the UK's £7.6 billion video games sector, where the fightagainst cheats and hacks is as fierceas ever. In "Cheats, Hacks and Legal Strategies," we unpack the Sony v Datel case and explore how studios are using smart legal and contractual tools to protect gameplay and commercial value in an increasingly global IP environment.

Next we look at the rise in tech-related legal battles from underperforming AI to crypto chaos. With international regulation and cross-border investments adding complexity, we explore how judges, arbitration, and AI tools are changing how disputes are resolved.

Inside organisations, "The Rise of Shadow AI" highlights the growing use of unapproved AI tools by employees. As global data laws tighten, we offer practical steps to turn compliance risks into opportunities for responsible innovation.

Policy is also under the spotlight. "Immigration and the UK's Industrial Vision" examines how the 2025 strategy aims to attract global talent while introducing new settlement rules. With geopolitics and competition heating up, we ask: can the UK stay ahead?

Finally, "AI and Creativity" draws on our SXSW panel to explore how transparency, human oversight, and ethical design are shaping the future of innovation.

If there's one takeaway, it's that progress depends on a balance between ambition and accountability, and between business, government and technology. In a world shaped by global change, collaboration will be key.

Enjoy reading!

