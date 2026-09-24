A Fairer End To Relationships: Qualifying Nuptial Agreements

The UK government is consulting on making prenuptial and postnuptial agreements legally binding through Qualifying Nuptial Agreements (QNAs), marking a significant shift from their current influential but non-binding status. While the proposal emphasizes personal autonomy and includes safeguards like independent legal advice and financial disclosure, critical questions remain about how 'needs' will be defined...

One of the most commercially and practically significant proposals in the consultation is the introduction of Qualifying Nuptial Agreements (QNAs). These would allow couples to make binding financial arrangements before or during marriage or civil partnership, provided the agreement meets statutory safeguards. The proposal builds on recommendations previously made by the Law Commission and reflects a strong policy emphasis on personal autonomy.

At present, nuptial agreements in England and Wales are highly influential but not automatically binding. The consultation proposes a shift: if an agreement qualifies, it should be binding. This would be a major development but, importantly, 'needs' – particularly any children's needs – would still have to be met (more on this below).

The consultation's proposal for binding Qualifying Nuptial Agreements is based on autonomy and there is much to admire in giving couples who wish to enter into these agreements greater certainty as to their application.

The safeguards broadly track the Law Commission's 2014 recommendations. A QNA must be a valid contract, free of undue influence or misrepresentation, made by deed, with a signed statement that both parties understand it partially removes the court's discretion. The proposals suggest that it must not be signed within the 28 days before the wedding. As you would expect, each party must have received material financial disclosure about the other party's financial situation, at the time of entering into it. And each must have had independent legal advice, to ensure that each understands the legal effect and consequences of what they are signing up for. The Government proposes that neither party have the ability to waive such disclosure or advice requirement. Any variation of a nuptial agreement would need to comply fully, to be binding.

The Government proposes that legislation should clearly define "needs" in QNAs so that the court and the rest of us can determine whether a qualifying nuptial agreement does actually meet the needs of the parties and any children. Significantly, it is contemplated that this will be a narrower definition than needs for financial remedies on divorce and will be more like cohabitants needs which would be more narrowly assessed. Clearly, the treatment of needs is a sensitive issue.

So, we might want to ponder over whether discretionary needs should be excluded from prenups? Should couples be able to agree to go higher, never lower, and still be able to have a qualifying nuptial agreement? This would help to distinguish between rights of married couples on separation, and those of cohabitants', but is that fair?

And while the 28 day rule sounds desirable, is it practical? A fixed deadline is likely only to bring about an earlier cliff edge or pinch point. Surely the context of ensuring everyone has sufficient time to reflect and take advice should carry more weight to whether any agreement is signed 29 or 27 days prior to the wedding. Might there be two categories of prenup in the future – QNAs and those that are not QNAs but which the court, quite rightly, treats as having magnetic importance anyway? And where does that leave certainty?

I realise I have asked a lot of questions there, but then that is the purpose of the consultation – to consider what will work on both a practical and judicial level.

This issue matters because many nuptial agreements are not designed simply to protect wealth. Properly drafted, they often provide a clear and fair structure for the financially weaker party, including housing, income provision, pension provision or stepped entitlement depending on the length of the marriage and the birth of children. A regime that permits parties to contract out of "sharing" but limits the weaker party to narrow 'needs' may, I fear, unwittingly create an imbalance between autonomy and protection of the vulnerable.

For now, the practical advice is clear. Couples considering a nuptial agreement should start early, obtain specialist advice and treat disclosure as a central part of the process, not an administrative afterthought. That means taking advice before wedding dates, family wealth transfers, business restructures or international moves. And keep an eye on law reform…

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