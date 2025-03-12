Family Law Webinar: The 99%ers: What Do Real Net Worth Clients Need? The Voice Of A Child | Series Three | Part One (Video)

self

The voice of the child is, according to the Nuffield Family Justice Observatory, "acknowledged in legislation and guidance – as a way of both informing welfare-based decisions and upholding their rights".

Helen Adam returns to join the regular 99%ers crew, to discuss the child's right to participate and have their voice heard during their parents' separation and thereafter.

Child Inclusive Mediation, where children's voices can be heard in a less formal setting, with messages sent back to the parents and now the lawyers too, is truly transformative.

The webinar was hosted by Melissa Arnold and Maeve Lucey from the Bindmans Family team, alongside Jo O'Sullivan of O'Sullivan Family Law.

Information covered in this webinar was current at the time of recording on 6 March 2025.