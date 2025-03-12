ARTICLE
12 March 2025

Family Law Webinar: The 99%ers: What Do Real Net Worth Clients Need? The Voice Of A Child | Series Three | Part One (Video)

BL
Bindmans LLP

Contributor

We are a highly successful London firm offering a range of specialist legal services to both individuals and businesses. Known for achieving excellent results for our clients, our solicitors offer the highest standards of accountability and commitment to defending our client’s interests.
The voice of the child is, according to the Nuffield Family Justice Observatory, "acknowledged in legislation and guidance – as a way of both informing welfare-based decisions and upholding their rights".
United Kingdom Family and Matrimonial
Melissa Arnold and Maeve Lucey
Helen Adam returns to join the regular 99%ers crew, to discuss the child's right to participate and have their voice heard during their parents' separation and thereafter.

Child Inclusive Mediation, where children's voices can be heard in a less formal setting, with messages sent back to the parents and now the lawyers too, is truly transformative.

The webinar was hosted by Melissa Arnold and Maeve Lucey from the Bindmans Family team, alongside Jo O'Sullivan of O'Sullivan Family Law.

Information covered in this webinar was current at the time of recording on 6 March 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Melissa Arnold
Melissa Arnold
Photo of Maeve Lucey
Maeve Lucey
