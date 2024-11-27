FortyTwo Talks: International Adoption (Podcast)

42BR Barristers has 120 barristers ranging from high profile KCs to some of the profession’s most promising juniors. We operate in five close-knit specialist groups.
A highly regarded team of clerks and practice managers provide full administrative support to our barristers and clients, so you can be confident that your case will be handled efficiently, and we will respond promptly to any request. 'The clerks are very responsive and professional.‘ Legal 500 2022
From clerks to KCs, every member of our team is committed to quality client care and our Chambers Director, Vincent Denham, takes a personal interest in this crucial aspect of our work.
Our credentials
We have a well-established following among solicitors and local authorities. 29 of our barristers are listed in The Legal 500, 18 of which are also ranked in Chambers & Partners.
In *FortyTwo Talks*, Richard Little and Mark Chaloner explore international adoption, covering UK, Convention, Overseas, and Foreign Adoptions, addressing legal frameworks and broader policy considerations.
In our latest episode of FortyTwo Talks, Richard Little and Mark
Chaloner discuss International Adoption in all its' aspects
– Adoptions within the UK; Convention Adoptions; Overseas
Adoptions and Foreign Adoptions, discussing the legal framework,
but also the wider policy issues raised by such cases.
As part of our ongoing journey to ensure our website and
marketing intitatives are as accessible as possible, all our
podcasts will be available in a transcription format - International Adoption transcript.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.