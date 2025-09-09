OFSI Issues Disclosure Notice For Bank That Allowed Designated Person To Use Funds

The Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation ("OFSI") has today issued a Disclosure Notice against Vanquis Bank Limited.

Vanquis failed to react quickly enough to the designation of one of its customers under the UK's anti-terrorism sanctions permitting a withdrawal (of £200) a day after the designation, and a purchase (of £8.99) five days after designation.

OFSI had written to Vanquis in advance of the designation to warn it that an unnamed customer of the bank was about to the designated. A day after the designation the Bank had flagged the possible match with a customer, but it took 8 days to confirm the match.

Just 5 days after the match was confirmed Vanquis reported the breach to OFSI.

In the overall circumstances, including the low value of the breaches, OFS declined to impose a fine.

It is worth noting that OFSI describes the breaches as VBL itself "made funds available to a designated person", rather than facilitating or some other categorisation.

