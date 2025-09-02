UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of August 25, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

IRAN SANCTIONS

E3 initiates Iran snapback process: On August 28, 2025, the FCDO published a joint statement with its counterparties in France and Germany announcing that they had notified the UN Security Council that they believe Iran is in significant non-performance of its commitments under the JCPoA, thereby engaging the 'snapback' mechanism. A 30-day period has now begun, following which six previously terminated UN Security Council resolutions could be restored. (https://www.gov.uk/government/news/e3-joint-statement-on-iran-initiation-of-the-snapback-process).

CHEMICAL WEAPONS

UK Government amends one entry on the UK sanctions list under the Chemical Weapons regime: On August 28, 2025, the UK Government amended the entry for Andrei Viktorovich Marchenko under the Chemical Weapons Regime. (Notice_Chemical_Weapons_280825.pdf).

OTHER SANCTIONS

ECJU publishes Notice to Exporters reversing new ultimate end-user screen : On August 29, 2025, the ECJU published Notice to Exporters 2025/25 which reversed the possible ultimate end-user screen for exporters to complete for stockist applications until further notice. (NTE 2025/25: reversal of new ultimate end-user screen - GOV.UK).

Export Control Licensing Data added to Export control licensing management information for Israel:

On August 28, 2025, the ECJU updated its Israel export control licensing data as at July 31, 2025. Among other things, the data shows that, as at July 31, 2025, the number of non-suspended extant licences was 347 (down from 352 as at December 6, 2024), and the number of in-progress export control licence applications was 164 (up from 154 as at December 6, 2024). (Israel export control licensing data: 31 July 2025 - GOV.UK; Export control licensing management information for Israel - GOV.UK). ECJU publishes Notice to Exporters on torture and capital punishment goods) applying to Northern Ireland: On August 27, 2025, the ECJU published NTE 2025/24: which amends EU regulation (EU) 2019/125 concerning trade in certain goods which could be used for capital punishment, torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment to expand the scope of controlled items in Annexes II and III of the Regulation. (NTE 2025/24: amendment to EU regulation (EU) 2019/125 (torture and capital punishment goods) applying to Northern Ireland - GOV.UK).

