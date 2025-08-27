ARTICLE
27 August 2025

Suspended Custodial Sentence For Refusal By Designated Person To Provide Financial Information

Further to our earlier post, sentence has been passed in relation to the conviction of Aozma Sultana for refusing the provide financial information to OFSI despite repeated requests.
Mark Handley
Further to our earlier post, sentence has been passed in relation to the conviction of Aozma Sultana for refusing the provide financial information to OFSI despite repeated requests. The judge noted that the information had still not been provided.

The judge stated that the starting point for such an offence should be a custodial sentence of 15 weeks. Evidence was presented, however, that Aozma Sultana was the primary care provider for her 38-year-old wheelchair-bound brother, who suffers from cerebral palsy.

On that basis the judge sentenced to Aozma Sultana to 10 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. The court also ordered Sultana to complete 50 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation.

