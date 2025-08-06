United Kingdom – OFSI Imposes A Fine Of £300,000 For Breach Of EU Russian Sanctions

OFSI has published a Penalty Notice fining a UK company Markom Management Limited ("MML") £300,000 for breaches of The Ukraine (European Union Financial Sanctions) (No.2) Regulations 2014.

The fine was for issuing a payment instruction to return an overpayment of £416,590.92 to a Russian bank account belonging to a designated person.

The fine was initially set at £400,000, but was reduced through the ministerial review process.

This penalty is noteworthy for a number of reasons: