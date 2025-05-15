ARTICLE
15 May 2025

UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of May 5, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world.
United Kingdom International Law
Jason Hungerford,Paul Whitfield-Jones,James Ford
+4 Authors
In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world.

Russia Sanctions

Other Sanctions

  • UK Government publishes notice to exporters noting the exclusion of certain nuclear equipment from 13 open general export licences: On May 9, 2025, the UK Government published Notice to Exporters NTE 2025/14, which noted updates to 13 Open General Export Licence (OGELs), namely to exclude certain nuclear-related equipment from the scope of those export licences. Naval nuclear propulsion equipment under ML9 has been removed from the scope of all of the OGELs in question; nuclear power generating equipment under ML17g has been excluded from eight of the OGELs. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/notice-to-exporters-202514-changes-to-scope-on-13-open-general-licences/nte-202514-changes-to-scope-on-13-open-general-licences).
  • OFSI publishes blog on compliance lessons for industry in relation to information offences: On May 8, 2025, OFSI published a blog post titled "Svarog Penalty: A Lesson in Information Offences." The blog post identifies key compliance lessons for industry in light of the publication of its first information offence enforcement action announced against Svarog on the same day. In particular, OFSI states that companies should: recognise the seriousness of failing to respond promptly to RFIs; engage proactively and candidly with OFSI when it comes to RFIs; have effective communication and monitoring systems in place; and consider other compliance and reporting obligations. (https://ofsi.blog.gov.uk/2025/05/08/svarog-penalty-a-lesson-in-information-offences/).
  • UK Solicitors Regulation Authority updates sanctions guidance: On May 1, 2025, the UK Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) updated its guidance for legal professionals on compliance with UK financial sanctions. Updates to the guidance include the addition of a new case study to illustrate how firms may inadvertently face sanctions risk, the addition of new red flags relating to sanctions circumvention risk, and clarification on reporting requirements and licensing. (https://www.sra.org.uk/solicitors/guidance/financial-sanctions-regime/).

