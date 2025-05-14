OFSI Imposes £5,000 Fine For Refusing To Respond To Information Request

The UK's OFSI has announced a £5,000 monetary penalty imposed on Svarog Shipping & Trading Company Limited.

The fine was for failing to respond to an information request from OFSI in breach of regulation 74(1)(a) of the UK's Russian sanctions regulation.

The Penalty Notice states that the request for information was made in the context of a wider "large and complex investigation into suspected breaches" of the UK's sanctions in relation to Sovcomflot. That investigation is, presumably, ongoing.

