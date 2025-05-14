ARTICLE
14 May 2025

OFSI Imposes £5,000 Fine For Refusing To Respond To Information Request

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

The UK's OFSI has announced a £5,000 monetary penalty imposed on Svarog Shipping & Trading Company Limited.
United Kingdom International Law
Mark Handley
The fine was for failing to respond to an information request from OFSI in breach of regulation 74(1)(a) of the UK's Russian sanctions regulation.

The Penalty Notice states that the request for information was made in the context of a wider "large and complex investigation into suspected breaches" of the UK's sanctions in relation to Sovcomflot. That investigation is, presumably, ongoing.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Mark Handley
