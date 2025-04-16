Sentencing For First Russian Sanctions Convictions

Further to last week's post, sentencing has now been completed against Dmitrii Ovsiannikov and Alexei Owsjanikow, who were both convicted of breaches of the UK's sanctions regime.

As per a press release from the Crown Prosecution Service, Ovsiannikov was convicted of 8 counts of breaking the asset freeze imposed upon him as a designated person, and has been sentenced to 40 months in prison for each count with each sentence to be served concurrently. He was also convicted of two charges of money laundering.

The charges relate to the purchase of a car, the payment of private school fees, deposits into bank accounts and insurance.

Alexei Owsjanikow was convicted of 2 of the charges against him, relating to the payment of school fees on behalf of his brother-in-law, and was given a suspended 15 month prison sentence and made subject of a curfew order.

