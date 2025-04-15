Export Control Compound Penalties Issued Totalling £3.7m

Yesterday the UK's HMRC issued a Notice to Exporters publishing three recent compound penalties issued to exporters.

In line with HMRC policy when agreeing to a compound penalty resolution, the information provided on the offending, the offender, and the co-operation provided is limited, although in this instance it is specified that the penalties do not relate to sanctions breaches. The detail available states:

The settlements relate to unlicensed exports of military-listed goods and related activity prohibited by The Export Control Order 2008 and contrary to The Customs and Excise Management Act 1979. These do not relate to sanctions offences.

The 3 settlements agreed with UK companies were:

January 2025 – £10,900.00 was paid for export license breaches in relation to the export of military goods controlled by The Export Control Order 2008

February 2025 – £431,232.20 was paid relating to the unlicensed exports of military goods controlled by The Export Control Order 2008

February 2025 – £3,231,762.40 was paid relating to the unlicensed exports of military goods controlled by The Export Control Order 2008".

