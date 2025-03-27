OFSI Fines Moscow Subsidiary Of UK Law Firm £465,000

The UK's OFSI has published a penalty notice imposing a £465,000 fine on Herbert Smith Freehills CIS LLP ("HSF Moscow") – a UK LLP which operated as the Moscow office of the law firm Herbert Smith Freehills ("HSF")

The fine was reduced by half due to prompt self reporting by HSF (all the breaches had been reported by 15 July 2022) and further co-operation in the form of the conduct of an internal investigation.

The breaches of the UK's sanctions were all done by HSF Moscow between 25 and 31 May 2022. The breaches arose from six payments made to designated persons with a total value of £3,932,392.10. The six breaches were:

a payment into a bank account held at Sberbank (a designated bank) to clear an overdraft; Payment of three invoices valued at £3,903.76 for insurance issued by Sovcombank Life, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sovcombank (a designated bank); Payment of £13,216.32 as a redundancy payment to an employee's bank account held at Sberbank; and Payment of £3,915,232.31 into an account held by Alfa-Bank (a designated bank), although the transfer was swiftly reversed.

This case emphasizes above all the approach that OFSI takes in relation to accounts held at designated banks. In the view of OFSI payments into such accounts, albeit accounts held by non-designated persons, will amount to making funds available to a designated person.

In relation to the payment to a subsidiary of a designated person, OFSI also emphasizes the importance of appropriate due diligence to understand possible issues of ownership and control.