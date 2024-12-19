ARTICLE
19 December 2024

UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of December 9, 2024

The UK imposed new sanctions targeting individuals linked to Russian gold trading, DRC illicit gold trade, and global anti-corruption. It also announced measures to bolster Cyprus's sanctions enforcement.
Worldwide International Law
Jason Hungerford,Paul Whitfield-Jones,James Ford
+4 Authors
Russia sanctions

  • UK Government adds one individual to the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime: On December 9, 2024, OFSI added Anto Joseph to the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime. Joseph is the CEO and manager of several gold trading companies, including Paloma Precious, which was designated by the UK Government in November 2023. According to the UK Government, Paloma Precious has purchased more than USD 300 million of Russian gold, thereby indirectly providing revenue for the Government of Russia which could be used to fund its war in Ukraine. ( New Anti-Corruption Champion and NCA funding as campaign against corruption steps up - GOV.UK; Notice_Russia_091224.pdf).

Democratic Republic of the Congo sanctions

Global Anti-Corruption sanctions

  • UK Government adds three individuals to the UK sanctions list under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions regime: On December 9, 2024, OFSI added Kamlesh Mansukhlal Damji Pattni, Minal Kamlesh Mansukhail Damji Pattni and Mukesh Mansuklal Vaya to the UK sanctions list under the Global Anti-Corruption regime. According to the UK Government, Kalmesh Pattni, an infamous British-Kenyan businessman, and has associates have used bribery to export gold from southern Africa as a means of laundering dirty money and was implicated in the Goldenberg corruption scandal in the 1990s. ( New Anti-Corruption Champion and NCA funding as campaign against corruption steps up - GOV.UK; Notice_Global_Anti_Corruption_09122024.pdf).

