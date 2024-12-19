UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of December 9, 2024

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry.

UK Government adds one individual to the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime: On December 9, 2024, OFSI added Anto Joseph to the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime. Joseph is the CEO and manager of several gold trading companies, including Paloma Precious, which was designated by the UK Government in November 2023. According to the UK Government, Paloma Precious has purchased more than USD 300 million of Russian gold, thereby indirectly providing revenue for the Government of Russia which could be used to fund its war in Ukraine. ( New Anti-Corruption Champion and NCA funding as campaign against corruption steps up - GOV.UK; Notice_Russia_091224.pdf).

UK Government adds one individual to the UK sanctions list under the DRC regime: On December 9, 2024, OFSI added Alain Francois Viviana Goetz to the UK sanctions list under the DRC regime. According to the UK Government, Goetz, a Belgian gold trader at the head of various gold refineries and companies across Africa, has smuggled illicit gold extracted from mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo controlled by armed groups which have been involved in serious human rights violations. ( New Anti-Corruption Champion and NCA funding as campaign against corruption steps up - GOV.UK; Notice_Democratic_Republic_of_the_Congo_091224.pdf).

UK Government adds three individuals to the UK sanctions list under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions regime: On December 9, 2024, OFSI added Kamlesh Mansukhlal Damji Pattni, Minal Kamlesh Mansukhail Damji Pattni and Mukesh Mansuklal Vaya to the UK sanctions list under the Global Anti-Corruption regime. According to the UK Government, Kalmesh Pattni, an infamous British-Kenyan businessman, and has associates have used bribery to export gold from southern Africa as a means of laundering dirty money and was implicated in the Goldenberg corruption scandal in the 1990s. ( New Anti-Corruption Champion and NCA funding as campaign against corruption steps up - GOV.UK; Notice_Global_Anti_Corruption_09122024.pdf).

UK publishes export licensing statistics for 1 April to 30 June 2024 : On December 12, 2024, the Export Control Unit published its export control licensing statistics for Q2 of 2024 (1 April to 30 June 2024). During this period, 2,713 standard individual export licences (SIELs) were issued out of 2,823 applications (96.1%), 110 were refused (3.9%) and none were revoked. 64% of SIEL applications were processed to first outcome within 20 working days, and 89% were processed to first outcome within 60 working days. Year-to-date, ECJU has issued 11,343 SIELs out of 12,032 applications (94.3%), 687 SIEL applications have been refused (5.7%) and two SIELs have been revoked. ( https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/strategic-export-controls-licensing-statistics-1-april-to-30-june-2024/strategic-

UK to support Cyprus in establishing a new National Sanctions Implementation Unit: On December 10, 2024, the UK announced that it would support Cyprus in establishing a new National Sanctions Implementation Unit to crack down on illicit Russian finance flowing through Europe. According to the UK Government, the unit will share expertise and intelligence between the UK's OFSI and OTSI, and the Cypriot Ministry of Finance to investigate sanctions evasion and track funds being moved across Europe to ensure the effectiveness of sanctions on Putin's war machine. The partnership further strengthens the intelligence and security relationship between the two countries and will also see the UK NCA deliver financial crime training packages to law enforcement teams in Cyprus next year.

