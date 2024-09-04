UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of August 26, 2024

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

1. Russia Sanctions

UK updates Russia sanctions guidance: On September 1, 2024, the UK government updated its Russia sanctions guidance. In particular, the guidance relating to the import prohibition in Regulation 46Z16R was amended to update licensing information of third country processed Russian diamonds and to include new links to guidance. (Russia sanctions: guidance - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk))

2. Counter-Terrorism Sanctions

UK imposes travel bans on two individuals under the Counter Terrorism Regime: On August 27, 2024, the UK government imposed travel bans on Nazem Ahmad and Mustafa Ayash. These individuals were already subject to asset freeze restrictions, which remain in place. This is HM Treasury's first use of the power to impose a travel ban on an individual under its Domestic Counter Terrorism Regime. Nazem Ahmad is suspected to be a Hizballah financier and Mustafa Ayash is believed to have been promoting terrorism through his involvement with Gaza Now, a terrorism-promoting media network. (Notice_Counter_Terrorism__Domestic__270324.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)) (Notice_Counter_Terrorism__Domestic__290824.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)) (Travel ban on two individuals under counter-terrorism sanctions - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk))

3. ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions

UK removes one individual from UK sanctions list under the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida regime:On August 27, 2024, the UK government removed Yassine Chekkouri from the UK sanctions list under the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida sanctions regime. This individual is no longer subject to an asset freeze. (Notice_ISIL__Da_esh__and_Al-Qaida_270824.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

