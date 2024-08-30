UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of August 19, 2024

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

ECJU publishes Notice to Exporters highlighting HMRC best practice when submitting customs and licensing declarations : On August 23, 2024, the UK's Export Control Joint Unit (ECJU) published a notice to exporters that set out best practice for exporters when submitting a CDS declaration and declaring a licence. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/notice-to-exporters-202419-customs-declaration-service-cds-exports-important-information/afb0ee4d-5de7-48eb-97bf-a4b692175324)

ECJU to host annual symposium in October 2024 : On August 20, 2024, the UK's Export Control Joint Unit (ECJU) announced that it will be hosting its annual symposium on October 15 at the Leonardo Royal Hotel. Registration will be made available on the ECJU's export control training page in due course. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/export-control-training-bulletin/export-control-training)

UK publishes Notice to Exporters and Open General Licence relating to AUKUS. On August 16, 2024, the UK published a notice to exporters (NTE) on AUKUS and a new Open General Licence (AUKUS nations). The NTE provides an update on AUKUS, a trilateral defence partnership between Australia, the UK and the US, and provides a brief summary of the Open General Licence. The licence permits the export or transfer of dual-use items or military goods, software or technology between Australia, the US and the UK. It will come into force on 1 September 2024. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/notice-to-exporters-202418-update-on-aukus-and-publication-of-new-open-general-licence/nte-202418-update-on-aukus-and-publication-of-new-open-general-licence; Open-General-Licence-AUKUS-Nations (publishing.service.gov.uk))

