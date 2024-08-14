UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of August 5, 2024

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

1. Russia Sanctions

UK issues General Licence relating to payments and activities connected to the liquidation of East-West United Bank: On August 9, 2024, the UK issued General Licence INT/2024/5028385, which authorises payments and activities to take place in connection with the liquidation of East-West United Bank, a Luxembourg company, subject to certain notification and recordkeeping requirements. The general licence expires on August 8, 2029. (OFSI General licence INT/2024/5028385 - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk))

2. Belarus Sanctions

UK Government adds 7 entries to the UK sanctions list under the Belarus regime: On August 9, 2024, the UK Government added four individuals, namely Aleksey Valerievich Lazarenko, Andrei Sergeevich Palchyk, Filip Vladimirovich Sturchanka and Denis Anatolievich Tolstenkov, and three entities, namely JSC Niievm, OJSC Stankogomel and Ruchervomotor LLC, to the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime, all of which are now subject to an asset freeze. The UK Government announced that these new designations were made "in response to human rights violations and ongoing facilitation of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine".

(Notice_Belarus_090824.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)) (UK announces new Belarus sanctions to mark anniversary of sham election - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk))

3. Other Sanctions

UK amends general licence permitting certain payments to UK insurance companies : On August 9, 2024, the UK amended General Licence INT/2022/2009156, which authorises certain payments to be made by designated persons, or a person acting on their behalf, to UK insurance companies. In particular, the General Licence was amended to include Employer's Liability Insurance within the scope of the general licence. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/66b5d3d0fc8e12ac3edb0d28/GL_INT-2022-2009156.pdf)

UK Government announces move to a new online system for standard individual export licence applications: On August 8, 2024, the UK's Export Control Joint Unit published a notice to exporters ("NTE") detailing its intention to move applications for standard individual export licenses ("SIEL") from the current system ("SPIRE") to a new online system, Licensing for International Trade ("LITE"). According to the NTE, applicants will retain access to current and historic SPIRE applications, and SPIRE will remain functioning for the time being. (NTE 2024/15: intention to move to LITE public beta in September 2024 - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk))

UK Government updates general licence for payments to local authorities: On August 5, 2024, OFSI amended General Licence INT/2023/3781228, which authorises designated persons and persons acting on their behalf to make certain payments to local authorities, authorise payments owed by or due from designated persons for Business Improvement District levies. Any person making use of the General Licence must report such use to OFSI within 14 days of a Permitted Payment being made. (General_Licence_INT3781228_Payments_to_Local_Authorities_05082024.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

UK Government updates its guidance on export controls applying to academic research: On August 2, 2024, the UK Government updated its guidance on export controls applying to academic research to cover off intention to publish in relation to the public domain exemptions. The guidance is primarily intended to assist academics or those doing postgraduate research in fields where there is a high risk their research could be used for military purposes. (Export controls applying to academic research - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk))

