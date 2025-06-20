ARTICLE
20 June 2025

Energy And Infrastructure – Biofuels (Video)

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore Firm Details
What are examples of biofuels? Why do we need them? And what are the legal risks associated with their use?
United Kingdom Energy and Natural Resources
Sarah-Jane Denton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In the latest edition of our energy & infrastructure video series, where we explore key areas of sustainable infrastructure, Director Sarah-Jane Denton in our Operational Risk & Environment team explores Biofuels - liquid fuels for transport produced from biomass.

What are examples of biofuels? Why do we need them? And what are the legal risks associated with their use?

View below:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sarah-Jane Denton
Sarah-Jane Denton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More