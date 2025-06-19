Energy And Infrastructure – Hydrogen (Video)

It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
In this eighth episode of our Energy & Infrastructure video series, where we explore ten key areas of sustainable infrastructure, John Buttanshaw (Co-Head of ESG & Impact and Partner in our Operational Risk and Environment group) breaks down the types of hydrogen, its robust capabilities, the support system pledged by the Labour government to incentivise its use, and the key challenge to success.
In this eighth episode of our Energy & Infrastructure video
series, where we explore ten key areas of sustainable
infrastructure, John Buttanshaw (Co-Head of ESG & Impact and
Partner in our Operational Risk and Environment group) breaks down
the types of hydrogen, its robust capabilities, the support system
pledged by the Labour government to incentivise its use, and the
key challenge to success.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.