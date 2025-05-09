Watt A Way To Save The Planet

The operations of buildings account for 30% of global final energy consumption and 26% of global energy-related emissions. In the UK, buildings are the UK's second-highest carbon-emitting sector, accounting for 76 MtCO2e or 17% of total UK emissions in 2022 or 23% of total emissions if electricity consumption is included (indirect emissions).

While commercial buildings consume a considerable amount of energy and hence produce significant carbon emissions, they have attracted less attention than residential buildings in energy/carbon studies. However, commercial buildings can have significantly higher energy consumption per square meter than residential buildings.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming an important tool for advancing the green transition. As reported in Marks & Clerk's latest AI Report, one of the key – and arguably most vital - contributions of AI in this context is its ability to analyse vast amounts of data, which is essential for understanding and mitigating the environmental impacts of various industries.

In my view, Cambridge University spin-out, xWatts stands out as a game-changer that is finally bringing serious, AI-driven solutions to the long-standing problem of energy waste and emissions in large commercial and industrial facilities.

xWatts' smart energy management software reduces costs and emissions by over 20% in commercial buildings via predictive control and automation, and assists businesses in meeting their Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) objectives.

The software evaluates several inputs, such as usage patterns, energy market data, environmental conditions and demand forecasts to predict and recommend more efficient ways to manage energy consumption. Through machine learning, physics-based modelling and advanced mathematical methods, the spin-out's software provides day-ahead optimisation to improve the performance of energy consumption. The systems which can be optimised by the xWatts software include Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC), Cogeneration (CHP), and Solar and Battery Storage assets.

The effectiveness of the solution has been demonstrated locally at Wolfson College of the University of Cambridge, where the xWatts software was deployed in two buildings and achieved a 22% reduction in heating-related energy consumption, which is forecasted to provide annual savings of 100 tonnes of CO2e if deployed sitewide. Further afield, the xWatts software has helped Şenpiliç (who are among the largest food producers in Europe) reduce energy costs by optimising the on-site local energy generation assets (CHP and solar) at three production facilities across Turkey.

Co-founded by Alexander Allen from the Department of Engineering of Cambridge University, and Yigit Akar from the Cambridge Judge Business School, xWatts closed a £1.8M pre-seed round last year. This funding will help xWatts expand its energy management software across the UK, Europe, and the Middle East.

We look forward to following how xWatts, with roots in Cambridge, plays a role in addressing the global challenge of building-related emissions.

