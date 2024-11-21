India Backing Solar Energy At COP29

It is great to see that India's Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, is using COP29 to reinforce the use of solar energy as a primary driver in achieving sustainability around the world.

One of Singh's key motivations appears to be achieving sustainability for vulnerable populations, and he discussed how the versatility of solar energy can provide clean energy solutions to communities across all income levels. This is an important factor which should not be forgotten when considering decarbonization on a global level.

However, scaling up the deployment of current solar cell technology might be difficult to manage in a cost effective and environmentally friendly manner. It is therefore also important that we continue to see innovation in this field that is focused on achieving high performance products using non-toxic, earth-abundant elements that can be readily recycled. Given that solar energy is going to be a corner-stone of India's sustainability objectives, we anticipate India to be one of the key players in this area over the next few years.

