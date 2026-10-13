In Conversation: Leadership And Culture For AI-Led Transformation (Podcast)

Recorded live at Lewis Silkin's AI Agenda event, this podcast brings together leaders from technology, workforce strategy, legal and AI sectors to explore what successful AI transformation looks like in practice. The panel examines how organisations can move from experimentation to implementation while maintaining trust, confidence and human judgement at the centre of decision-making.

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In this special episode of our In Conversation podcast recorded live at our AI Agenda event, Lucy is joined by four expert panellists, Alexandria Lutz, General Counsel at Summize, Oliver Loach, Group People Director at Mitie, Samantha Schlimper, Managing Director at Randstad Enterprise and Tim Flagg, CEO and Co-Founder of UK AI.

Bringing together perspectives from technology, workforce strategy, legal leadership and large-scale organisational transformation, they explore what it takes to lead successful AI transformation in practice, emphasising trust, confidence and ensuring human judgement remains at the heart of decision-making. As organisations move from experimentation to implementation, the panel shares practical lessons on how leaders can create the culture, governance and leadership behaviours needed to make AI adoption both effective and sustainable.

Effective AI transformation begins with organisational intent. The pressure to keep pace with competitors and technological developments can push organisations into prioritising activity over clarity. Before scaling adoption, leaders need a clear account of the value they hope to create and the kind of organisation they want AI to help them build.

The pressure to keep pace with competitors and technological developments can push organisations into prioritising activity over clarity. Before scaling adoption, leaders need a clear account of the value they hope to create and the kind of organisation they want AI to help them build. Treat culture as part of the infrastructure. Culture determines how people respond when new technology arrives: whether they share concerns, surface risks and contribute the tacit knowledge needed to redesign work effectively. Leaders who build cultures of humility, curiosity and experimentation, with clear guardrails for responsible use, create the conditions in which people feel safe to test ideas and learn.

Culture determines how people respond when new technology arrives: whether they share concerns, surface risks and contribute the tacit knowledge needed to redesign work effectively. Leaders who build cultures of humility, curiosity and experimentation, with clear guardrails for responsible use, create the conditions in which people feel safe to test ideas and learn. Establish clear ownership and accountability for AI at board level. Many organisations still struggle with who owns AI decisions and risks, often defaulting to a vague collective responsibility. Successful adoption requires a deliberate co-sponsorship across technology and people functions, ensuring that the human impact of AI is treated as a leadership priority.

Many organisations still struggle with who owns AI decisions and risks, often defaulting to a vague collective responsibility. Successful adoption requires a deliberate co-sponsorship across technology and people functions, ensuring that the human impact of AI is treated as a leadership priority. Redesign work with your people. As AI moves into the structure of work itself, leaders need to examine the relationship between outcomes, tasks and skills before deciding how human and technological capabilities should interact. Your people often possess the richest knowledge of how work actually gets done. Involving them improves both the design and legitimacy of change.

As AI moves into the structure of work itself, leaders need to examine the relationship between outcomes, tasks and skills before deciding how human and technological capabilities should interact. Your people often possess the richest knowledge of how work actually gets done. Involving them improves both the design and legitimacy of change. Protect and prioritise human judgement. As knowledge becomes commoditised by AI, the premium shifts to experience, context, institutional knowledge and discernment. Invest in developing these capabilities alongside AI literacy to avoid skills gaps in the longer-term.

As knowledge becomes commoditised by AI, the premium shifts to experience, context, institutional knowledge and discernment. Invest in developing these capabilities alongside AI literacy to avoid skills gaps in the longer-term. Take a long-term, principles-led approach to AI decision-making. Leaders who think beyond short-term commercial gains and ground their decisions in clear values and culture will build more resilient organisations. The question is not just whether AI can do something, but whether it should. That requires the confidence and humility to take the longer view.

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