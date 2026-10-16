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16 October 2026

In-House Employment Lawyers Coffee Break: Episode 27 – Next Equal Pay Appeal & The Extension Of ET Time Limits (Podcast)

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Lewis Silkin

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Sally and David discuss the Next EAT equal pay appeal decision and what you need to be doing now to prepare for the extension of Employment Tribunal time limits from 1 October 2026. This episode provides essential practical takeaways for in-house employment lawyers navigating these critical developments.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Sally Hulston and David Lorimer
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Listen here for the latest developments and essential practical takeaways (short enough to fit into a quick coffee break!). Lawyers from our IHELC team will discuss key developments in employment law with our usual pragmatism and insight, a touch of humour and a sharp focus on the in-house lawyer’s perspective.

In this episode, Sally and David discuss the Next EAT equal pay appeal decision and what you need to be doing now to prepare for the extension of Employment Tribunal time limits from 1 October 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Sally Hulston
Photo of David Lorimer
David Lorimer
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