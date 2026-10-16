In-House Employment Lawyers Coffee Break: Episode 27 – Next Equal Pay Appeal & The Extension Of ET Time Limits (Podcast)

Listen here for the latest developments and essential practical takeaways (short enough to fit into a quick coffee break!). Lawyers from our IHELC team will discuss key developments in employment law with our usual pragmatism and insight, a touch of humour and a sharp focus on the in-house lawyer’s perspective.

In this episode, Sally and David discuss the Next EAT equal pay appeal decision and what you need to be doing now to prepare for the extension of Employment Tribunal time limits from 1 October 2026.