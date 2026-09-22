Energy Employers Toughen Up Restrictions On Exiting Senior Staff As Competition For Talent Intensifies In An Increasingly Challenging UK Market

The UK energy sector is undergoing rapid and sustained change. The transition to net zero, increased regulatory scrutiny, volatile markets and intense competition for specialist talent mean that senior employees often sit at the intersection of commercial strategy, technical expertise and key relationships. These individuals are often pivotal to the success or failure of the employer meeting their commercial goals and, as such, are extremely valuable to the organisation.

Post‑termination restrictions (PTRs, also known as restrictive covenants) are already a regular feature of senior employment contracts across the energy sector, from oil and gas and renewables to energy trading businesses. These contractual clauses exist primarily to stop departing employees competing, poaching former colleagues, ‘dealing’ with customers (or prospective customers), soliciting clients to their new organisation or disrupting the supply chain when they leave a business. They are time-limited – often for three to six months, but sometimes the restrictions can last for up to 12 months or longer, especially for very senior employees or people with access to highly confidential information.

Against the backdrop of market volatility and a diminishing talent pool, with top executives being lured overseas amid ongoing uncertainty in the UK energy sector, we are now seeing something of a doubling down by employers on restrictive covenants.

In response to senior staff departing organisations for roles abroad or due to a refocusing of the business, companies are increasingly sending stronger ‘reminders’ about PTRs when a person exits, making it explicit that action will be taken where the PTRs are breached. This contrasts with the more cursory reminder that might previously have been included in termination letters, before competition for the best senior employees became as ferocious as it is now.

Why are PTRs important?

When used properly, PTRs can play an important role in protecting a business. However, when used generically, they may fail at the point they are most needed and with the talent competition across the energy sector increasingly fierce, these PTRs are being more commonly tested.

Senior energy sector roles frequently involve access to assets and information that go well beyond standard commercial exposure. Standard confidentiality protections may not adequately protect businesses should these key individuals look to move elsewhere taking their knowledge and connections with them. Employers in this sector must take steps to protect their legitimate business interests which will commonly include protecting:

Client, counterparty and joint‑venture relationships: Senior executives and technical leaders will often be the primary relationship holder with joint‑venture partners, investors and infrastructure partners, and major industrial or governmental customers making enforceable restrictions designed to prevent immediate solicitation or dealing with those counterparties critical.





Strategic and technically sensitive information: In the energy sector, confidential information may include development plans for new fields, assets or renewable projects, bid strategies, pricing models, trading strategies and hedging arrangements, as well as operational data relating to asset performance or cost structures. Tailored confidentiality obligations can reinforce protection during the most commercially sensitive period.





Workforce stability in specialist teams: Across the energy sector, specialists with the right technical expertise are in short supply. Non‑poaching restrictions can help prevent a departing senior individual destabilising the business by recruiting a specialist team into a competitor or new venture.

Careful drafting, and organisational review, are key

When seeking to enforce PTRs, courts are generally more receptive where these clauses are applied to senior employees, particularly those involved in strategy, commercial decision‑making or technical leadership. However, seniority is not a substitute for careful drafting. Restrictions will only be enforceable if they go no further than reasonably necessary to protect identified business interests, at the time they are entered into.

In the energy sector, risk often arises where clauses are drafted too broadly. Attempts to cover “the energy sector” or “competing businesses” without regard to the employer’s actual markets have been proven to fail, as have restrictions which assume exposure to all clients or assets when the departed individual worked in a narrow geographic or operational area. Energy businesses with diverse portfolios are therefore particularly vulnerable to this pitfall.

Energy businesses frequently grow through acquisitions, joint ventures or restructuring. Without due consideration, inherited senior contracts may contain restrictive covenants that are copied from legacy entities, do not cater for promotions or role changes or are inconsistent with the employer’s current operating model. This creates a real enforcement risk. If a restriction is challenged, a court will assess its reasonableness at the time it was agreed. This will be based on the individual’s role and the business they were engaged in then which may not be fit for purpose as they or the organisation grows.

Difficulties in enforcement

Overly wide restrictions, particularly non‑compete clauses, are vulnerable to being set aside in full, leaving the employer with no post‑termination protection at all. In the energy sector, overly ambitious drafting can be tempting given the scale of assets and commercial value involved but enforceability at the time of need will depend on proportionality. Common points of successful challenge include:

restriction periods that cannot be justified by reference to project lifecycles or client transition periods;





geographic scopes that extend beyond the markets in which the business or individual operated; and





blanket non‑compete clauses where targeted non‑solicitation or non‑dealing obligations would have been sufficient.

Courts will not “fix” an unreasonable restriction. If it goes too far, it is likely to fail entirely. Energy sector employers should adopt a targeted approach that reflects the realities of the role and the business to achieve the desired protection. Employers who do this best ensure they adopt:

Role‑specific drafting, anchored to actual assets, projects, clients or counterparties;





Reviews of restrictions on promotion, particularly when moving into strategy, trading or development roles;





Alignment of restrictions with notice periods and garden leave, which often provide more effective short‑term protection; and





Using narrower restrictions where possible, reserving non‑compete clauses for genuinely high‑risk positions and by exception.

This approach improves both enforceability and commercial credibility.

PTRs remain a valuable risk‑management tool in senior energy sector contracts. When correctly tailored, they can protect relationships, preserve confidential information and support orderly transition during periods of change. Generic restrictions that attempt to cover too much ground should be avoided as, in a sector defined by specialism and rapid change, precision is likely to be more effective than breadth.