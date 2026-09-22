Pensions Dashboards Update – September 2026

The final connection deadline of 31 October 2026 for pension providers and schemes in scope for dashboards is fast approaching.

The MoneyHelper Pensions Dashboard is expected to become publicly available during the 2027/28 financial year.

PDP updates

The Pensions Dashboard Programme published its latest progress update report in July, this included updates on connection, consumer testing, private sector dashboards and reporting standards. A link to the webinar discussing this report and some initial findings from stage 2 of user testing is available here.

In a blog published last month the PDP highlighted the importance of maintaining connection to the dashboards ecosystem.

The PDP has also published Guidance on interim manual reporting from September 2026.

TPR updates

The Pensions Regulator continues to focus on ensuring that scheme data is accurate and is increasing scrutiny of value data and the requirement of schemes to return this to members within the statutory timeframes.

A recording of TPR’s July webinar is available here.

TPR’s expectations regarding the resolution of possible matches

Schemes are subject to all of the find, match and view requirements from the date on which they become connected to the central digital infrastructure, including the obligation to resolve possible matches. Schemes must implement processes to ensure that they can resolve possible matches during user testing and trustees should take prompt and effective action to investigate and resolve any issues and breaches during user testing.

PASA updates

Last month the Pensions Administration Standards Association published new Interim Guidance to help administrators and providers respond clearly and consistently to member enquiries about pensions dashboards.

On 1 September PASA published new dashboards toolkit Guidance on reporting on post-use member behaviour, developed with support from TPR. The guidance aims to help trustees, scheme managers, administrators and providers understand how member behaviour changes once pensions dashboards become available. The toolkit also outlines a range of reporting measures which schemes and administrators may wish to consider.