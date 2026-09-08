The Strange Death Of The Six-month Probationary Period?

The Employment Rights Act 2025 is set to reduce the qualifying period for unfair dismissal claims from two years to just six months, fundamentally changing how employers must approach probationary periods and employee terminations. With this reform taking effect in January 2027, employers face increased administrative burdens and need to rethink their probation strategies to avoid legal pitfalls.

We can trace our firm’s history back to 1777 and although much has changed in that time there is one constant: our desire to be a dependable, trusted advisor to our clients. We are proud of our ability to adapt and truly understand the needs of our clients at any given point in time.

Our clients range from some of the UK’s largest businesses and institutions, housebuilders and developers through to investors, professional partnerships, family offices, not for profit organisations and private individuals – all of which benefit from the flexible, practical approach of our lawyers.

A full-service law firm with a diverse client base, Winckworth Sherwood prides itself on providing market-leading advice across a broad range of sectors and markets. Delivering a first class service is key to everything we do.

Perhaps the most spoken about (and for some, the most controversial) change coming in as a result of the Employment Rights Act 2025 (ERA 2025) is the reform to unfair dismissal law. While this has been covered extensively in the employment space already, a brief headline explainer is that the qualifying period to bring a claim for unfair dismissal is being reduced from two years to six months. This effectively gives employees substantially more protection at a much earlier point in their career.

For employers, expect more PIPs, expect more investigations, expect more legal challenges from employees, expect more time spent managing exits, and expect more contact from your HR and legal team. Regardless of your perspective on the merits of this reform, it is near impossible to deny that these changes will generate more in the way of procedural and administrative effort for employers. Another related change concerns the removal of the statutory cap for unfair dismissal compensation (but we will leave that story for another day).

One of the consequences of this is that it will make little sense to operate a six-month probationary period for obvious reasons. The employee’s period of service spent on their probationary period still counts towards their continuous service. In other words, the label of this time being “probationary” does not stop the unfair dismissal clock from ticking. Therefore, a six-month probationary period is not going to be the best approach in the near future, considering that after six months, the employee will now have unfair dismissal protection.

It is also important to remember that the statutory minimum notice by law is at least one week once an employee has been continuously employed for one month or more (rising with the length of service). Consequently, employers need to be careful when dismissing employees close to the end of a six-month probationary period.

The reform to unfair dismissal begs the question though: what else can employers do now to prepare for these changes (which, as a reminder, kick in for unfair dismissal purposes on 1st January 2027)?

Build a buffer: since the effective date of termination is not always the day the employer intends, decisions to dismiss employees during probation should be actioned with a healthy margin. Aim to conclude the process at least 2-4 weeks before the end of the six-month period (rather than on the final day). Or indeed, make use of a shorter probationary period instead. With this, ensure line managers are firm on this distinction between the dismissal decision date and the effective date of termination. Ensure your employment contracts have a contractual right to make a payment in lieu of notice (PILON) so that employment can be brought to an end quickly. Making sure a robust and clear PILON clause is included makes things simpler and easier. Consider a notice period which automatically extends after the probationary period has expired. There is nothing to prevent a shorter one week notice period during the probationary period which then automatically increases to, say, one month (or higher, provided this meets legal requirements) on completion of probation. Closely monitor commencement dates and understand the implications. For example, HR professionals and in-house lawyers should be clear that an employee with a start date on or before 1 July 2026 will acquire unfair dismissal protection on 1 January 2027.

How these changes intersect with an already stretched employment tribunal (ET) system is yet to be seen. We are now regularly seeing cases listed with hearings taking place in 2029 and 2030. There will certainly be an increase in unfair dismissal claims being brought which, without other steps being taken will only further grow the backlog and push cases even more distantly into the future.

This reality may make settlement a more attractive option for employees, rather than waiting potentially years for a hearing (whilst remaining subject to a duty to mitigate their losses and seek new employment). Equally, for those employees who simply will not budge or engage in settlement discussions, they may find themselves waiting a very long time to get their day in court.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.