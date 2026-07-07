Union Rights On The Rise: Headline Issues (Podcast)

The Employment Rights Act 2025 marks a significant shift towards a more union-friendly landscape. In our short 7-minute podcast, London partner Gordon Bartlett and Senior Associate Greta Morand discuss headline changes for employers, including new workplace access rights, mandatory statements for workers on their right to join a trade union and the lifting of industrial action restrictions.

These changes create fresh pressure points, especially for employers with little or no previous union engagement. Gordon and Greta share practical tips on how employers can get ready — from training key teams to strengthening workforce engagement and updating response plans.

For our dedicated resource hub bringing together key insights, practical guidance and updates on UK industrial relations reforms, visit UK industrial relations reforms: what employers need to know.