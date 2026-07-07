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7 July 2026

Union Rights On The Rise: Headline Issues (Podcast)

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A&O Shearman

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A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
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The Employment Rights Act 2025 introduces sweeping changes to UK industrial relations, granting unions expanded workplace access and imposing new obligations on employers to inform workers of their unionization rights. These reforms present particular challenges for organizations with limited union experience, requiring proactive preparation across training, engagement strategies, and response protocols.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Gordon Bartlett and Greta Morand
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The Employment Rights Act 2025 marks a significant shift towards a more union-friendly landscape. In our short 7-minute podcast, London partner Gordon Bartlett and Senior Associate Greta Morand discuss headline changes for employers, including new workplace access rights, mandatory statements for workers on their right to join a trade union and the lifting of industrial action restrictions.

These changes create fresh pressure points, especially for employers with little or no previous union engagement. Gordon and Greta share practical tips on how employers can get ready — from training key teams to strengthening workforce engagement and updating response plans.

For our dedicated resource hub bringing together key insights, practical guidance and updates on UK industrial relations reforms, visit UK industrial relations reforms: what employers need to know.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Gordon Bartlett
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Greta Morand
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