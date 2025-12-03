Webinar Recording: Employment Law Lab - November Edition 2025 (Video)

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
In this month's law lab webinar, Rachel McKay and Lisa Byars from our employment team discussed the UK government's implementation roadmap, in which it has initiated a series of consultations on select reforms outlined in the Employment Rights Bill.
The first four consultations include:
- Enhanced dismissal protections for pregnant employees and new mothers
- Bereavement leave including pregnancy loss
- Duty to inform workers of right to join a union
- Trade union right of access
In our recent article, we also provided a summary of the first four consultations and key updates as the proposed changes move towards implementation.
