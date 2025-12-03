ARTICLE
3 December 2025

Webinar Recording: Employment Law Lab - November Edition 2025 (Video)

In this month's law lab webinar, Rachel McKay and Lisa Byars from our employment team discussed the UK government's implementation roadmap, in which it has initiated a series of consultations...
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Rachel McKay and Lisa Byars
In this month's law lab webinar, Rachel McKay and Lisa Byars from our employment team discussed the UK government's implementation roadmap, in which it has initiated a series of consultations on select reforms outlined in the Employment Rights Bill.

The first four consultations include:

  • Enhanced dismissal protections for pregnant employees and new mothers
  • Bereavement leave including pregnancy loss
  • Duty to inform workers of right to join a union
  • Trade union right of access

In our recent article, we also provided a summary of the first four consultations and key updates as the proposed changes move towards implementation.

