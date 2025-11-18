Employment Law Bulletin - April 2025

Welcome to the April edition of our Employment Law Bulletin

The Employment Rights Bill is now at Committee Stage in the House of Lords having undergone some significant amendments in the House of Commons in March. In our first article this month we keep readers up to date with amendments to the Bill which will have key impacts on employers when they come into force.



We report on the EAT judgment in Campbell v Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and another which considered whether an employee's discriminatory conduct was in the course of employment and whether the employer had taken all reasonable steps to prevent racial discrimination taking place, including by providing recent equality training.



We also include an article of interest to our many readers who are employers in the education sector focusing on key considerations to reduce the risk of employment tribunal claims.



We are busy planning our annual Employment Law Conference for Charities which takes place in Leeds on 19 June 2025.



