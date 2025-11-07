HSE Launches Review Of UK Lifting And Pressure Systems Regulations To Align Safety With Innovation

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has opened a Call for Evidence to review the Lifting Operations and Lifting Equipment Regulations 1998 (LOLER) and the Pressure Systems Safety Regulations 2000 (PSSR). Running from 1 October to 11 November 2025, this marks a major step in modernising the UK's workplace safety framework. The review forms part of the Government's Regulatory Action Plan, supporting economic growth while maintaining high safety standards. Businesses that own, operate, or maintain lifting or pressure systems should assess how potential reforms may affect compliance, testing, and inspection duties, and consider contributing practical insights to shape the future regulatory landscape.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has launched a strategic review of two workplace safety regimes — the Lifting Operations and Lifting Equipment Regulations 1998 (LOLER) and the Pressure Systems Safety Regulations 2000 (PSSR). This move is a significant regulatory exercise, designed to modernise UK safety frameworks while supporting the Government's broader Regulatory Action Plan (RAP) for growth, innovation, and risk-proportionate regulation.

Kate Haire, Deputy Director of Direction and Policy at HSE, emphasised that this is not a wholesale rewrite but a targeted reform:

We are focused on targeting amendments that will enhance clarity, simplify requirements, and modernise processes. Our aim is to ensure that we deliver proportionate regulatory requirements, maintaining safety standards, but minimising the unnecessary costs and compliance barriers faced by businesses. Kate Haire Deputy Director of Direction and Policy, HSE

The HM Treasury's recent publication on RAP's Progress Update and Next Steps, released on 21 October 2025, reiterated the UK Government's commitment to working with regulators to incentivise them to regulate for growth and act proportionately on risk, alongside a strengthened performance framework underpinned by stronger political alignment and input from businesses and experts.

Why does it matter?

This review comes at a pivotal moment for UK industry, as the transition to net zero, the rise of hydrogen systems, and advanced automation are reshaping industrial risk profiles. The HSE is seeking to ensure these long-standing regulations remain fit for purpose, technology-neutral, and innovation-friendly — without compromising safety.

Reforms to LOLER and PSSR could fundamentally change how organisations plan, inspect, and manage safety-critical assets — from lifting cranes to hydrogen storage systems. The process potentially signals a new era of risk-based, adaptive regulation — and those who engage early will be best positioned to adapt and influence outcomes.

LOLER governs the use of lifting equipment in workplaces, requiring that all lifting operations are properly planned, supervised, and executed safely. It applies to a wide range of sectors—from construction to healthcare.

PSSR focuses on the risks associated with pressure systems, particularly the hazard of stored energy. It mandates written schemes of examination and places duties on employers to prevent catastrophic failures.

Both regulations are considered technically sound and widely embedded, but HSE acknowledges that technological advances and changing risk profiles—especially those linked to hydrogen and other emerging energy systems—necessitate a fresh look.

The PSSR is supported by the Approved Code of Practice (ACOP) 'Safety of Pressure Systems' (L122) and HSE guidance INDG261. Likewise, LOLER is supported by the ACOP 'Safe Use of Lifting Equipment' (L113) and additional HSE guidance ISBN 978 0 7176 2464 5. Such guidance is likely to be updated in tandem with any changes to the Regulations.

What's the goal?

The CfE seeks to:

help identify and reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens to save businesses time and money without compromising safety;

to save businesses time and money without compromising safety; assess whether current application of the regulations reflects modern practice and technological advances ;

; explore opportunities to simplify and clarify requirements without diluting safety; and

without diluting safety; and support innovation and economic growth by reducing compliance barriers.

The CfE targets companies (manufacturers, importers, suppliers) and users/owners, dutyholders, and any other organisation holding relevant information.

What should stakeholders do?

The HSE is inviting contributions backed by data, experience, and practical insight. Respondents are encouraged to:

Highlight areas where the regulations are outdated or overly prescriptive;

Suggest improvements that could enhance clarity and reduce costs; and

Share examples of how current rules impact innovation or operational efficiency.

The outcome of this review could directly affect operational and compliance responsibilities for businesses using lifting equipment or pressure systems. Any changes to the regulations may require organisations to adapt their inspection regimes, testing schedules, and reporting processes. For health and safety managers, the CfE represents a significant opportunity to influence the future direction of workplace safety regulation.

Businesses should take this opportunity to assess their current practices and consider:

Are there any potential gaps in compliance or unnecessary administrative burdens that could be reduced?

Are there areas where the regulations could be streamlined or modernised without increasing risk?

What challenges or confusion do we encounter when applying the current PSSR and LOLER frameworks?

Are the current inspection intervals and testing requirements appropriate for our equipment and its usage?

What preparations will be needed to adapt compliance strategies, inspection schedules, and reporting processes if regulatory reforms are introduced?

Should we actively engage with the consultation process to ensure that our sector's practical challenges and safety priorities are represented.

Submissions can be made via the HSE's consultation hub:

Key themes for leaders

Targeted reform, not a rewrite – HSE intends to streamline requirements, clarify obligations, and modernise outdated processes, reducing compliance costs without diluting protections.

– HSE intends to streamline requirements, clarify obligations, and modernise outdated processes, reducing compliance costs without diluting protections. Evidence-driven modernisation – Businesses are invited to share data and practical experience to help identify inefficiencies, overlaps, and regulatory friction points.

– Businesses are invited to share data and practical experience to help identify inefficiencies, overlaps, and regulatory friction points. Economic growth meets safety – The review embodies the UK's shift toward a "growth-regulation" model , where safety oversight actively enables rather than constrains industrial progress.

– The review embodies the UK's shift toward a , where safety oversight actively enables rather than constrains industrial progress. Strategic engagement opportunity – The consultation allows manufacturers, operators, and dutyholders to shape future standards, influencing how inspection, reporting, and compliance will evolve through to 2030.

This review is not intended to just be a regulatory housekeeping exercise—it's a strategic opportunity to align safety with innovation and growth. As industries pivot toward cleaner energy and smarter systems, the regulatory framework is likely to need to evolve in tandem.

The HSE has indicated that a future review and consultation on RIDDOR (Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations 2013) is also planned, which will likely involve a similar process of seeking evidence and views from stakeholders to assess whether the regulations are still effective and whether any changes are needed. As the RAP is an ongoing programme, further reviews and consultations on other health and safety regulations are expected in due course.

For legal professionals and compliance teams, this CfE is a signal to reassess internal policies, engage with sector bodies, and prepare for potential reforms. The HSE's approach—consultative, evidence-based, and forward-looking—sets the tone for a new era of regulation: one that is leaner, smarter, and still uncompromising on safety.

While the HSE's call for evidence on PSSR and LOLER is a welcome opportunity to review the effectiveness of these Regulations, it is worth reflecting on whether any of the challenges businesses face stem from the way the Regulations may be applied, rather than from inherent flaws in the legislation itself. In our experience, issues often arise from a rigid regulatory application of legislation rather than from the specific legislative requirements themselves. This suggests that greater flexibility and proportionality in application could address any practical concerns without the need for wholesale legislative change.

Nevertheless, this call for evidence is both an opportunity for businesses to help shape the future of regulation and a prompt to review and, where necessary, update their own pressure system management and lifting practices. Early engagement will help ensure that any changes to the regulatory framework are informed by real-world experience and support both safety and operational efficiency.

