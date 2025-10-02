ARTICLE
2 October 2025

Webinar Recording: Employment Law Lab - September Edition 2025 (Video)

BP
Burness Paull

Contributor

Burness Paull logo

Proudly based in Scotland, we work with leading organisations across the UK and internationally.

Clients tell us they appreciate the breadth of our legal expertise, the depth of our talent and, crucially, the down-to-earth personality of our people.

It is our single most important point of difference - a human & high-performing culture that permeates all that we do.

As a truly independent law firm operating in a fast moving and challenging global landscape, we have complete license to shape our culture and determine our values in a way that sustainably supports the needs of our people, our clients, our wider community and the environment.

Surpassing expectations is what drives us more than any other benchmark.

We look forward to exceeding yours.

Explore Firm Details
In this month's Law Lab, Gavin McQueen and Ross Gale from our employment team discussed the growing impact of artificial intelligence in the workplace.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Gavin McQueen and Ross Gale

In this month's Law Lab, Gavin McQueen and Ross Gale from our employment team discussed the growing impact of artificial intelligence in the workplace. They covered emerging trends including employee misuse of AI and its increasing prevalence in litigation by unrepresented claimants.   

With AI's continuing evolution and its increasing adoption across society for both personal and commercial ends, it is vital employers equip themselves with an understanding of the risks and measures they can take to protect their business.

In addition, we shared practical tips from recent case law.

We hope you will enjoy listening to this month's Law Lab. If you would like to discuss any of the issues raised during the session, please get in touch with our employment team

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gavin McQueen
Gavin McQueen
Photo of Ross Gale
Ross Gale
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More