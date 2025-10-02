Webinar Recording: Employment Law Lab - September Edition 2025 (Video)

Proudly based in Scotland, we work with leading organisations across the UK and internationally.
In this month's Law Lab, Gavin McQueen and Ross Gale from
our employment team discussed the growing impact of artificial
intelligence in the workplace. They covered emerging trends
including employee misuse of AI and its increasing prevalence in
litigation by unrepresented claimants.
With AI's continuing evolution and its increasing adoption
across society for both personal and commercial ends, it is vital
employers equip themselves with an understanding of the risks and
measures they can take to protect their business.
In addition, we shared practical tips from recent case law.