Did Lineker Score An Own Goal? The Importance Of Social Media Policies In The Workplace

You will no doubt have seen in the news last month that Gary Lineker is leaving the BBC earlier than planned, following a controversial social media post.

The post in question featured an emoji that was later found to have historical references to antisemitism. Lineker apologised, said he had not appreciated the symbolism of the emoji, and removed the post.

This incident likely led to internal discussions between employer and employee.

A recurring theme: lessons from the 2023 suspension

This is not the first time that Lineker has found himself in the spotlight over social media use. In 2023, a similar issue arose, and the BBC temporarily suspended Lineker while it investigated further.

While the BBC ultimately chose not to dismiss him at that time, it is unclear what disciplinary sanctions (if any) may have been applied — these could have ranged from a verbal warning to a final written warning.

Policy in practice: the BBC's response

In the wake of the 2023 incident, the BBC took steps to revise and strengthen its social media policy. It introduced stricter rules, particularly for presenters of flagship programmes such as Match of the Day. The updated guidance emphasised that such presenters have "a particular responsibility to respect the BBC's impartiality".

When Lineker made his recent post, even if the intent was not malicious, the updated policy gave the BBC grounds to take a firmer stance. This highlights the value of having clearly defined and enforceable social media policies, both for transparency and legal protection.

Why social media policies matter

This story is a prime example of why every organisation should have a robust and up-to-date social media policy in place. Such policies are often overlooked or sometimes under-prioritised, seen as optional extras rather than key risk management tools.

In practice, however, they are critical. Posts are often made in haste and regretted later, as may have been the case here. But for employers, the reputational damage may be immediate. A well-drafted social media policy helps ensure there are clear expectations and consequences, allowing you to act consistently and lawfully.

Social media policies are not just about regulating what is said on a company's own channels. They also help address:

personal posts made by employees that may identify them as working for your organisation

risks of breaching client confidentiality through images or text

harassment, bullying or discriminatory content

damage to brand reputation through controversial or inflammatory statements

Legal insight: disciplining employees for social media misuse

UK employers must follow a fair process when disciplining staff, including for conduct on social media. Here's what to keep in mind:

Investigate

Establish the facts and gather evidence of the post, including context and any related conduct and any impact this may have on the company's reputation.

Policy reference

Was the employee aware of the content of the policy?

Proportionality

Ensure the disciplinary response is proportionate to the misconduct-what options are open to you as an employer? Follow the disciplinary process (if this is the action you take).

Right to reply

Give the employee a fair chance to respond during the meeting and consider the options.

Consistency

Treat similar breaches in the same way to avoid claims of unfair treatment.

If the post causes serious reputational harm or breaches confidentiality, dismissal may be a fair outcome, but only if a fair process is followed and the policy is clear.

Checklist: key questions for employers

When were your policies last reviewed? Are they still fit for purpose in today's social media landscape? Do your employees post online? Even outside work hours? Do their personal pages identify your organisation as their employer? Are there clear restrictions on what they can post? Could they inadvertently breach confidentiality or professionalism, e.g. by sharing a client photo or internal information?

Social media continues to be a fast-moving and risk-laden area for employers. As this case shows, the consequences of online posts, intentional or not, can be serious. A clear, well-communicated policy is your best defence.