9 June 2025

5 Years On: The Pandemic Legacy On Working Practices (Podcast)

Over five years since the first Covid lockdown, James Walters and Amy Russell-Hughes reflect on the pandemic's impact on workplace practices.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
James Walters and Amy Russell-Hughes
They discuss how it influenced sickness management and employee wellbeing, as well as the ongoing 'return to office' debate. Tune in for more insights on how employers are navigating these post-pandemic changes.

James Walters
Amy Russell-Hughes
