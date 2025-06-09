5 Years On: The Pandemic Legacy On Working Practices (Podcast)

Over five years since the first Covid lockdown, James Walters and Amy Russell-Hughes reflect on the pandemic's impact on workplace practices.

They discuss how it influenced sickness management and employee wellbeing, as well as the ongoing 'return to office' debate. Tune in for more insights on how employers are navigating these post-pandemic changes.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.