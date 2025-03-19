In-House Employment Lawyers Coffee Break: Episode 16 – Court Of Appeal Decision On Higgs v Farmor's School And An Update On The Amended Employment Rights Bill (Podcast)

Listen here for the latest developments and essential practical takeaways (short enough to fit into a coffee break!). Lawyers from our IHELC team will discuss key developments in employment law with our usual pragmatism and insight, a touch of humour and a sharp focus on the in-house lawyer's perspective.

This month's discussion shares our thoughts on the practical implications of the Court of Appeal's decision in Higgs v Farmor's School along with an update on the new amendments to the Employment Rights Bill.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.