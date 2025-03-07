In Conversation With… Peter Cheese (Podcast)

In the latest episode of our "In Conversation..." podcast series for 2025, Lucy Lewis speaks with Peter Cheese, Chief Executive of the CIPD.

Lucy and Peter revisit their 2021 conversation and reflect on how the workplace focus on flexible working and return to the office has evolved since the pandemic. They consider how the demands on leadership and line manager capabilities are having a significant impact on the ability of organisations to meet their strategic objectives and explore why DEI must be anchored in real business outcomes. Join them to discover the emerging trends that employers should focus on to future-proof their organisations, including the importance of upskilling and reskilling the workforce to enhance organisational agility.

Key takeaways:

DEI must be anchored in real business outcomes. Embracing the principles of inclusion and building cultures that reflect the value of difference is crucial to help organisations access the skills and talent they need and drive innovation. There is an increasing recognition of the importance of setting boundaries and managing expectations in the workforce as to what is reasonable when it comes to "bringing your whole self to work" in an increasingly polarised environment.

Train and develop good people managers. Demands on leadership and line manager capabilities are having a significant impact on the ability of organisations to meet their strategic objectives and drive transformational change. Develop managers across all levels of the organisation to understand the diversity of their workforce, support wellbeing and foster a collaborative and inclusive culture. Move away from the old world "command and control" approach to one that empowers employees and fosters trust.

Leverage AI for better jobs. The HR profession must work with technologists to ensure AI is developed as a tool that creates better jobs; effectively utilises human skills, provides autonomy, and promotes wellbeing. Engaging employees in the conversation around AI implementation is crucial to collectively benefit from its potential, and mitigate risks associated with workforce polarisation and job displacement.

Find the right in-office balance. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to return to the office and embracing a wider view of flexible working is key to unlocking the full range of benefits it can enable. Organisations must find the balance between delivering on key business outcomes like productivity, collaboration and engagement with meeting evolving employee aspirations and needs.



