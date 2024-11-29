Employment & Benefits – 2024 Highlights And 2025 Outlook

UK: Employment – 2024 Highlights and 2025 Outlook

This year in the United Kingdom, there have been a number of key changes in employment law, and the last quarter of 2024 has foreshadowed various further developments still to come, largely as a result of the Employment Rights Bill. In this article, we outline the highlights from 2024 and look ahead to 2025.

UK: Mobility – 2024 Highlights and 2025 Outlook

Prior to the General Election, the previous Conservative administration introduced a number of changes to the UK immigration system, with the overall aim of reducing the level of net migration into the United Kingdom. The most significant of these was raising the minimum salary level which must be paid to overseas nationals that UK employers wish to sponsor to work in the UK. Early indications are that these changes are having the desired effect, meaning that, although the new Labour Government has also pledged to reduce net migration, it is unlikely to make any major policy changes unless net migration begins to rise again, or there is evidence that current immigration policy is shown to impede UK economic growth. Instead, the government is focusing on the continued digitisation of the UK immigration system and the rollout of the Electronic Travel Authorisation process, which will continue into 2025.

UK: Pensions – 2024 Highlights and 2025 Outlook

2024 saw significant developments for employers of occupational pension schemes in the United Kingdom, including the biggest shake-up in the pensions taxation in over a decade and major changes to the defined benefit (DB) funding regime. While 2025 appears to be a quieter year, a Pension Schemes Bill is expected, which could signal further important developments.

